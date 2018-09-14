'King of Thieves': Michael Caine disputes criticism that film makes comedy out of tragedy

Sir Michael Caine has defended his latest film King of Thieves, a new dramatic retelling of the 2015 Hatton Garden heist, after it was criticised by the victims of the robbery for “glorifying” their loss.

“I read the article by the victims of the crime, and I figured out that neither the writer or the other victims have seen the movie,” rebukes Caine who plays ringleader Brian Reader, “So when they’ve seen the movie I’d like to hear what they say.”

King of Thieves is actually the fourth time the Hatton Garden job has been retold dramatically with three feature films and one postponed ITV drama all committed to film.

Directed by James Marsh (The Theory of Everything) from a script by Joe Penhall (The Road), there are two things that distinguish it from other attempts: First is the prestige cast, led by Sir Michael Caine and also featuring Sir Tom Courtenay, Sir Michael Gambon, Jim Broadbent, and Ray Winstone.

