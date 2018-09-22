‘Kingsman 3’ Set For Nov. 2019 Return With Matthew Vaughn On Board

Manners maketh man. And writer/director Matthew Vaughn and co-writer Jane Goldman are going to make the third Kingsman film.

The third ‘Kingsman’ film – now simply called Kingsman 3 – is set for theaters on November 8, 2019 in what’s being called the capper to the previous two-part series.

Reports on just who will be involved are mixed. Some stories indicate no actors are on board, but others claim Taron Egerton will reprise his role as Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin. Fans are hoping Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges from the prior film will also appear.

The British Goldman has hinted that there will be third installment in the past, but this is the first confirmation. There are also rumors of a prequel in the works to the beloved action film, although its second chapter, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, killed off much of the secret organization.

The films are based on Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar’s comic series, The Secret Service. The films are beloved for their stylized action sequences.

