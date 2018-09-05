What the Spock is going on with ‘Star Trek’?

If you think Star Wars has problems following Solo’s box office crash and burn, wait until you get a load of Trek.

Seemingly attempting a ‘throw everything into the warp core and see what teleports’ approach to franchise development, Star Trek appears to have more projects in the works than there are twinkles in the sky.

Here’s a handful of the most significant projects, which all have their own issues.

Star Trek: Discovery – season 2

Discovery seems to be going through a bit of a radical evolution for season 2, if the first trailer’s to be believed. Season one felt like Game Of Thrones, season two looks like The Orville.

Season 1 attempted to blaze its own trail, by not relying on franchise characters and boldly redesigning the series’ most iconic villains, the Klingons. For season two, Captain Christopher Pike will appear, as will Spock.

The Klingons will also get another redesign.

Make of that what you will, but one thing’s for sure – Discovery will need a stronger impact than season one if it wants to carry on exploring the galaxy. Let’s see if a shift from serious to silly does the job.

Short Treks

Intriguingly, Discovery will get its own spin-off series before season two returns. Short Treks sound like they’re going to work in a similar way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s One-Shots, by expanding the main universe with a series of 10-15 minute short films.

“There is no shortage of compelling stories to tell in the Star Trek universe that inspire, entertain and either challenge our preconceived ideas or affirm long-held beliefs, and we are excited to broaden the universe already with Short Treks,” Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman said. “Each episode will deliver closed-ended stories while revealing clues about what’s to come in future Star Trek: Discovery episodes. They’ll also introduce audiences to new characters who may inhabit the larger world of Star Trek.”

It seems pretty ambitious to expand a universe that doesn’t have a particularly massive audience yet, especially when you factor in all the other Star Trek plates currently spinning.

Especially as some of those plates already seem broken…

Star Trek 4

Woah boy. The first female-directed Star Trek film in the franchise’s history has got off to a bad start. Key stars Chris Pine (Kirk) and Chris Hemsworth (Kirk’s dad) have walked away from the negotiating table following Paramount’s request they both take pay-cuts for the third follow-up to JJ Abrams’ 2009 reboot.

Unfortunately, that throws everyone else’s deals up into the air – as Paramount were prioritising Hemsworth and Pine (the movie was set to revolve around a time travel plot involving the pair), so they hadn’t yet locked down any of the Enterprise crew. And if they follow their Captain’s lead, the movie’s sunk.

