Kit Harrington had to wear high heels while filming 'Game of Thrones'

Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harrington may play the true heir to the Iron Throne and the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but he still had to wear high heels on set.

Speaking to Esquire for their May issue, the Jon Snow actor revealed that he needed some vertical assistance because he had to look taller than other characters.

In the interview, Harrington also lamented the weight of his heavy costume, which was even harder to carry around in a pair of high-heeled boots.

“So my costume weighed 33 pounds, and you’d carry all of that on your shoulders all day,” he said. “So 33 pounds for 10 hours. And then you’ve got the sword, and that weighs two kilograms, which is another X number of pounds.”

“Plus, I was in f***ing high heels, because I’m short and they need me to look taller than other people, so I’m carrying 50 pounds in high heels.”

This comes after Harrington also revealed he thought he would die after one of his testicles got caught while filming his dragon ride scene.

Speaking to HBO’s Game Revealed, he said: “There was bit where almost falls off the dragon. It swings round really violently, and my right ball got trapped, and I didn’t have time to say ‘stop’. And I was being swung around.

“In my head, I thought, ‘This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by testicles, literally’.”

The opening episode of Game of Thrones season 8 was watched by a record-breaking number of people, with 3.4 million viewers tuning in to Sky Atlantic.

Some 192,000 enthusiasts even stayed up until 2am on Monday morning to watch the first transmission of the season eight premiere live, at the same time it was being broadcast in the US on HBO.



