Knightfall season 2: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Warning: Contains spoilers for Knightfall season 1.

Despite somewhat mixed reviews from the critics, Knightfall enjoyed a solid first season in the ratings, but History made fans wait for a second season confirmation.

That finally came on August 13, 2018, along with the exciting news that Mark Hamill will be joining the cast for the season two, with Aaron Helbing – who previously worked on The Flash – taking over as showrunner from Dominic Minghella.

Photo credit: Getty Images More

"In the face of ever-increasing competition, we're proud of History's track record of producing signature drama series that are epic in scope with complex characters," said Eli Lehrer, History's EVP Programming. "We look forward to offering our viewers a grittier, darker Knightfall in season two and welcoming Mark to the cast."

So what else do we know about Knightfall season two? We're glad you asked.

Knightfall season 2 release date: When can we expect it?

The first season premiered on History in the US on December 6, 2017 after it started filming in July 2016. Given the delay in the renewal, don't expect to see season two debut in December 2018 though and we might even have to wait until late 2019 to see it.

Photo credit: History More

In the UK, season one didn't arrive until July 17, 2018, so we'll have to wait and see if History decides to air the episodes closer to their US airing for season two.

Knightfall season 2 cast: Who's coming back?

The majority of the main cast will likely be back for season two, so that includes Tom Cullen as fictional Knights Templar leader Landry du Lauzon, Ed Stoppard as King Philip IV of France, Julian Ovenden as William de Nogaret and Pádraic Delaney as Gawain.

One person who won't be returning (other than in potential flashbacks) is Olivia Ross as Queen Joan of France and Navarre. She was killed by King Philip after she begged for the life of her lover Landry who then tried to save her with the Holy Grail. However, that only succeeded in saving their baby girl who was born via a C-section from Draper (Nasser Memarzia).

Photo credit: History More

Story Continues