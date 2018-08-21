Knightfall season 2: Everything you need to know

Warning: Contains spoilers for Knightfall season 1.
Despite somewhat mixed reviews from the critics, Knightfall enjoyed a solid first season in the ratings, but History made fans wait for a second season confirmation.
That finally came on August 13, 2018, along with the exciting news that Mark Hamill will be joining the cast for the season two, with Aaron Helbing – who previously worked on The Flash – taking over as showrunner from Dominic Minghella.
"In the face of ever-increasing competition, we're proud of History's track record of producing signature drama series that are epic in scope with complex characters," said Eli Lehrer, History's EVP Programming. "We look forward to offering our viewers a grittier, darker Knightfall in season two and welcoming Mark to the cast."
So what else do we know about Knightfall season two? We're glad you asked.
Knightfall season 2 release date: When can we expect it?
The first season premiered on History in the US on December 6, 2017 after it started filming in July 2016. Given the delay in the renewal, don't expect to see season two debut in December 2018 though and we might even have to wait until late 2019 to see it.
In the UK, season one didn't arrive until July 17, 2018, so we'll have to wait and see if History decides to air the episodes closer to their US airing for season two.
Knightfall season 2 cast: Who's coming back?
The majority of the main cast will likely be back for season two, so that includes Tom Cullen as fictional Knights Templar leader Landry du Lauzon, Ed Stoppard as King Philip IV of France, Julian Ovenden as William de Nogaret and Pádraic Delaney as Gawain.
One person who won't be returning (other than in potential flashbacks) is Olivia Ross as Queen Joan of France and Navarre. She was killed by King Philip after she begged for the life of her lover Landry who then tried to save her with the Holy Grail. However, that only succeeded in saving their baby girl who was born via a C-section from Draper (Nasser Memarzia).
Mark Hamill will be playing Talus, a Knights Templar veteran of the Crusades who survived captivity for 10 years and is tasked with training new recruits
in the ways of the Force to the Order.
He won't be the only new face in season two though as he'll be joined by Tom Forbes and Genevieve Gaunt as King Philip's violent and unpredictable son Prince Louis and daughter Isabella, respectively.
Knightfall season 2 spoilers: How does season 1 set it up?
While the Grail seemed to save Landry and Joan's baby, it's possible that it's not the actual Grail as we then saw Templar Master Berenger (Peter O'Meara) investigate the now-smashed relic, uncover a vial that contained a scroll with names on it which he proceeded to swallow.
Could it be that this will lead the Knights Templar – or the villainous King Philip – to the real Grail?
"I liked that the scene left it open to a little interpretation in the sense that it didn't save her but perhaps instead saved the baby's life. Is it the Grail, is it not the Grail? Tragically, it's what you want," Olivia Ross told SYFY WIRE.
"You're leaving it to the audience to decide what they want to believe. There's this ambiguity where you wish it works, but then it doesn't, but something else takes over and it's not what you expected."
Tom Stoppard added: "This is the History Channel, it's not SYFY. So that gives a certain level of ambiguity and uncertainty as to whether it is like the divine power of the Grail, or is it just this moment of did it save the baby? Did it not save the baby? If not, then what saved the baby? It ties in to trying to create a world that is very real that is also very dramatic, exciting, and grand, ostentatious."
And it seems that the Grail won't be the only thing on King Philip's mind in season two after he brutally killed his wife.
"I don't expect Philip to open a hippie commune in southern France and retire to grow grapes and make wine. I think the after-effects of this will probably scar his character, and by extension, his behaviour," Stoppard told ET Online.
"Now that it's been revealed that the Grail is in France and close by, I would imagine that Philip would use everything within his power to try and take the Grail back. And I would also presume that Landry will be doing his utmost to keep it out of Philip's hands."
Knightfall airs on History in the UK and US.
