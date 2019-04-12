Kristen Bell ready for 'drunks, derelicts' and more in first 'Veronica Mars' trailer

They all used to be friends a long time ago, but it sounds like when Kristen Bell returns to TV as Veronica Mars later this year, the “drunks, derelicts, flashers, frat boys” she used to help out on occasion may have to stay clear of her famous tazer.

At least that’s the impression given by the first teaser trailer released for the show (below), which will premiere on US streaming service from July 26.

It’s been 15 years since Rob Thomas first introduced his iconic high school PI – played by Kristen Bell – to our TV screens. Mars solved crimes, dodged danger and occacsionally had her heartbroken by one-again, off-again love interest Logan Eccles (iZombie‘s Jason Dohring). But by 2007 the show had been cancelled.

Since then Bell has gone on to star in hit comedy The Good Place, voiced Anna in Frozen and been part of the Bad Moms movies. But the Neptune private eye has always had place close to her heart.

She returned to the role in 2014, after the show’s creator – and cast – ran a massive crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise $2 million to produce a feature film about her further adventures. The fans rallied and 91,585 backers pledged $5,702,153 to help bring the project to life.

Last September Hulu confirmed they had commissioned new episodes to bring the marshmallow back to the small screen. Rob Thomas tweeted a picture from the first table read.





Other now famous faces who also appeared in the original series include Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Chastain and Krysten Ritter. Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Sicario) also had a recurring role in the drama playing a local heavy.

And fans will be happy to hear that the show will be returning to the original’s darker than dark roots. In a recent interview with E News, Bell revealed that “I am excited for people to watch, and I am also probably going to stay off the internet once it airs,” she continued. “There’s some stuff that happens that people will have strong feelings about.”

The new series will be eight episodes long and be released on Hulu from the July 26. No UK release date has been announced as yet.