Kristen Stewart is writing "best f**king female role"

From Digital Spy

Kristen Stewart is working on a movie that she thinks will redefine her career.





The star of blockbusters like The Twilight Saga and Snow White and the Huntsman has spent the last few years focussing on smaller-scale art-house fare like Personal Shopper and Certain Women, earning the best reviews of her career in the process.

Kristen is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, where she told organisers that she's working on her feature directorial debut - an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir The Chronology of Water.

Photo credit: Getty Images More

(The actress walks the red carpet shoeless at Cannes)

"Lidia Yuknavitch is from Portland," she explained. "I love her novels but her memoirs… it's deeply personal to her. She's in my blood and I knew that before I met her. As soon as I met her it was like we started this race without any sense of competition.

"I'm making the movie this summer but other than that, my only goal is just to finish the screenplay and hire a really spectacular actor: I'm going to write the best f**king female role. I'm going to write a role that I want so badly but that I'm not going to play."

The Chronology of Water details Lidia Yuknavitch accepting a swimming scholarship to a Texas university in order to escape a dysfunctional home life, only to fall into a world of drugs, alcohol and S&M.

As Kristen mentioned, she doesn't plan to star in The Chronology of Water but is looking for new roles, and has said that she's even open to playing males if the right project came along.

Photo credit: Getty Images More

"Gender is a bit of a myth if you ask me," she said. "Everyone's individual relationship with gender is totally theirs to define. But I really think because of the flexibility inherent to gender, there's room for all types of approach."

Kristen will next be in US cinemas this September with the thriller Lizzie, the latest screen adaptation of the life of real-life accused axe murderer Lizzie Borden.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like