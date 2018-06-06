Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper appear in new trailer for A Star Is Born

The romantic drama is set for an October release.

The trailer for A Star Is Born, featuring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, has been released.

The film marks Cooper’s debut as a director and Gaga’s first role in a major film.

Out this October, the tragic love story follows musician Jackson Maine (Cooper) who helps struggling artist Ally (Gaga) make it into the spotlight.

The two fall in love but as Ally’s dream takes off, the couple face challenges in their personal relationship.

Maine also battles his internal demons in the film.

Artwork has also been revealed, featuring Cooper and Gaga looking intently at one another while playing the guitar and songwriting.

The movie features original songs performed by Gaga and written by the singer alongside Cooper and artists including Mark Ronson and Jason Isbell.

Comedians Dave Chappelle and Andrew Dice Clay, as well as actor Sam Elliott, also appear in the movie.

The story was previously filmed in 1954 with Judy Garland in the lead role, and again in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

A Star Is Born is slated for release on October 5.