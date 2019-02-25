Lady Gaga fixed Rami Malek's bowtie at the Oscars and it was adorable

From Cosmopolitan

Lady Gaga absolutely slayed the Oscars red carpet, and then went on to perform the most amazing duet with Bradley Cooper I swear I cried buckets. And as if that wasn't enough, she's honestly out here trying to help other people make sure they slay it as well.

She and Rami Malek shared a super sweet moment before the ceremony, in which Lady Gaga helped Rami fix his lil bowtie.

So cute! Friends helping friends!! They also had to share some ~secrets~ and whispers, naturally.

Rami has had his fair share of adorable moments like this during the awards season. There was that time he introduced himself to Lady Gaga at the Golden Globes in maybe the most adorable way imaginable.

Rami Malek is so cute!! Look how he is greeting Lady Gaga IM CRYING! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JlnRRhaRcF - 🎟Menna 🎟 (@kopfkiino) January 7, 2019

Like, he literally bowed to his Queen. Amazing. Then there was this hilarious snub by Nicole Kidman.

It’s all love between Rami Malek and Nicole Kidman! 🤗 The two are clearing the air on that infamous #GoldenGlobes moment: “I was mortified!” pic.twitter.com/TQfhMUbDrA - Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 14, 2019

He's also being super adorable with girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton. After winning the Best Actor award (!!!) for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, he said: "Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much."

Amazing. Timeless. Keep killin' it, my dude!

