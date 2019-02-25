Lady Gaga fixed Rami Malek's bowtie at the Oscars and it was adorable

Emma Baty
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

Lady Gaga absolutely slayed the Oscars red carpet, and then went on to perform the most amazing duet with Bradley Cooper I swear I cried buckets. And as if that wasn't enough, she's honestly out here trying to help other people make sure they slay it as well.

She and Rami Malek shared a super sweet moment before the ceremony, in which Lady Gaga helped Rami fix his lil bowtie.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

So cute! Friends helping friends!! They also had to share some ~secrets~ and whispers, naturally.

Photo credit: VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Rami has had his fair share of adorable moments like this during the awards season. There was that time he introduced himself to Lady Gaga at the Golden Globes in maybe the most adorable way imaginable.

Like, he literally bowed to his Queen. Amazing. Then there was this hilarious snub by Nicole Kidman.

He's also being super adorable with girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton. After winning the Best Actor award (!!!) for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, he said: "Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much."

Amazing. Timeless. Keep killin' it, my dude!

Follow Emma on Instagram.

('You Might Also Like',)