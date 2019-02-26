Lady Gaga and Madonna pose for post-Oscars snap

The two musicians are rumoured to have had a frosty relationship in the past.

Madonna and Lady Gaga appeared to indicate that the reported rift between the pair is now over after posing together for a post-Oscars picture.

The Material Girl and the Academy Award-winning actress cuddled together at Madonna’s Oscars party, with Gaga laying her head in the singer’s arms while smiling.

Gaga – dressed in black – was holding the Oscar statuette she won hours earlier for her work on A Star Is Born.

Madonna, wearing all white, referenced their shared ancestry in the picture’s caption, writing: “Don’t Mess with Italian Girls.”

Madonna, 60, and Gaga, 32, are said to have had a frosty relationship for years.

In 2011 Gaga was forced to deny allegations she copied Madonna’s 1989 song Express Yourself for her hit Born This Way.

Madonna had said the track felt “reductive”, telling ABC News: “I said, ‘That sounds familiar’. I certainly think she references me a lot in her work… Obviously, I’ve influenced her.”

Gaga won best original song at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, for the track Shallow from A Star Is Born.