Lady Gaga’s Oscar-winning ‘Shallow' co-writer opens up about his dark past: ‘I was in the mindset of Jackson Maine’

Just a few years ago, veteran indie-rock musician Anthony Rossomando was battling addiction, crashing on friends’ couches and selling off his musical equipment just to survive. But this year, at age 42, he was onstage in a tuxedo at the Golden Globes, the Grammys and, most recently, the Oscars, picking up trophies for “Shallow,” the A Star Is Born theme he co-wrote with his old New York City friends Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Lady Gaga. It’s an against-all-odds success story even more dramatic than the rise of Star’s fictional Ally Maine, but in many ways, it’s a case of life imitating art.

“I got asked to write on the song due to the subject matter and the character, I guess,” Rossomando tells Yahoo Entertainment, still reeling from the fanfare of Oscar night (when “Shallow” won Best Original Song), as he recalls the fateful phone call he received from Gaga just one year into his sobriety.

“She thought I would be a very good fit. She’d read the script and had had a couple chats with Bradley [Cooper] and had a feel for what embodied the characters, particularly Jackson. And I think she wanted to bring men in that could relate to that [addict] character. I was in the mindset of Jackson Maine. That’s why she thought I was the right candidate to write about this.”

Rossomando had recently reconnected with Gaga after playing guitar on her Ronson-co-produced 2016 album Joanne and giving her guitar lessons, and he had written with Ronson and Wyatt before on “Somebody to Love Me,” a highlight of Ronson’s 2010 album, Record Collection. But long before that, Rossomando had played in indie band the Damn Personals, who were discovered by Mark Kates (a famous A&R executive who had worked with Nirvana, the Beastie Boys, Beck, Sonic Youth and Hole), followed by stints in the British garage combo the Libertines (as the replacement for the notorious Pete Doherty) and with the Libertines’ Carl Barat in Dirty Pretty Things. “I was a daily drinker at that point, and that didn’t really change obviously when I joined the Libertines,” he says. It was after Dirty Pretty Things disbanded that his life got especially dark.

“The comedown turned into a bunch of lost years … somewhere between 2012 and 2014 or ’15. I never really knew what was going on. I couldn’t even tell you where I was. I’m talking about different countries,” Rossomando confesses. “I was living like it was still the old days, but I didn’t have a band anymore. I was ‘that guy,’ living the glory days but without the glory — and without much living. From living to the living dead. My friend group dissolved a little bit, and people started to get their lives together, so I jumped into the next phase of partiers.”

Rossomando admits that he “felt shamed. I felt like a cliché as well. I had a lot of self-judgment.” But then, he hit a turning point.

“I had one guitar left. I had sold all my gear. I was selling expensive, vintage musical equipment in back alleys in London and parking lots of L.A. for cash for various purposes, just to cover my ass, just to stay in whatever place I was living,” he reveals. “God was looking after me through the kindness of others, sometimes strangers, people that really had my back, but I couldn’t see that at the time. I don’t think I could even fully see it when we wrote [“Shallow”], to be honest. I was still trying to figure out who I was. You have to find out who you are all over again.

“Basically, there was this one last moment where I was going to sell my last and favourite guitar, a 1962 Fender Jazzmaster, an absolute beauty. And this total douchebag I met on Craigslist came over. He sat in my living room playing guitar for an hour, and he could barely play. He’s wearing, like, an Opening Ceremony jacket — you know, the kind of guy who buys an Opening Ceremony jacket that says ‘Opening Ceremony’ on the back. So douchey. He pulled up in a brand-new BMW, like, ‘Yeah, I made a ton of money shooting commercials. I think it’s time for me to start my music career.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I don’t know, just this moment happened, and I was like, ‘Get the f*** out of my house.’ I’m so grateful I have that guitar still.”

