Netflix Takes International Rights To A24 & Scott Rudin’s Adam Sandler Pic ‘Uncut Gems’, Lakeith Stanfield Joins Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Sorry To Bother You and Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield is joining Adam Sandler in the Safdie Brothers and A24’s crime-dramedy Uncut Gems while Netflix has boarded all international rights. This one is heating up.

Set in the Diamond district of New York City, Sandler will star as a jewelry store owner with a gambling addiction who is juggling two relationships and escalating debts. Stanfield will play a key ally to a famous client of the jewelry store. As we previously revealed, Eric Bogosian and Judd Hirsch are also set to star in the film, which is likely to shoot later this year. Casting is ongoing.

Pic’s script comes from the Safdies — Josh and Ben — and regular writing collaborator Ronald Bronstein. Producers are Scott Rudin and Eli Bush through Scott Rudin Productions and Elara Pictures’ Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson. Martin Scorsese & Emma Tillinger Koskoff are executive producers.

A24, which also handled the Safdies’ Robert Pattinson crime-drama Good Time, retains U.S. rights. Netflix remains as hungry as ever — it just snapped up global rights to Steven Soderbergh’s new movie High Flying Bird. Uncut Gems isn’t part of the platform’s movie deal with Sandler.

Actor and rapper Stanfield’s on-screen star continues to rise after his breakthrough in Short Term 12 and roles in Get Out, Atlanta and 2018 box office breakout Sorry To Bother You. Upcoming he has Sony’s The Girl In The Spider’s Web and Netflix comedy Someone Great with Rosario Dawson, Brittany Snow and Gina Rodriguez. He has also been set for Legendary’s graphic novel update of Prince Of Cats. He is repped by CAA, Stark Management and Lev Ginsburg.

