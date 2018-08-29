Last remaining Blockbuster video shop gets a beer made in its honour

The last remaining branch of Blockbuster in the US has had a beer made in its honour.

Called simply The Last Blockbuster, the 10 Barrel Brewing Company, from the same town as the store – the city of Bend in Oregon – the brew, a ‘black ale’, is a craft number with hints of ‘red licorice’ to be paired with movie-style snacks.

“The Last Blockbuster beer pairs perfectly with buttery theater popcorn and your favorite movie-size chocolate, with a light body, smooth finish, and hints of nostalgia,” 10 Barrel co-founder Chris Cox told Business Insider.

In a post on Instagram, the company also revealed plans to help launch the beer.

“The last Blockbuster store in America is right here in Bend, and we were lucky enough to brew an extremely special beer with them,” it read.

“We promise each sip will deliver you back to a time when cracking open that blue and white VHS case was the sound of an epic Saturday evening. To celebrate the beer release, we are throwing a block party at… You guessed it. Blockbuster!”

The branch in Bend emerged as the last shop of the once huge chain in July, following the closure of two stores in Alaska.

Blockbuster once boasted almost 10,000 outlets worldwide, employing over 84,000 people.

But it hit bankruptcy in 2010, following the one-two punch of mail order rental companies that offered no late fees and then on-demand streaming.

