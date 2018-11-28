The most profitable movie remakes revealed

Beauty and the Beast is the most profitable remake of the last forty years

Hollywood loves a remake and so does the rest of the world… sometimes.

New research from myvouchercodes about the box office success of remakes has found that the most profitable one made over the last forty years comes from Disney.

2017’s Beauty and the Beast made $1,009,000,000 more than the original animated film released in 1991 which made $420,521,600 (adjusted for inflation).

The most profitable remake is Beauty and the Beast More

Tom Cruise’s 2005 War of the Worlds film made a $459,700,000 profit on the original 1953 which earned $18,909,288 at the time.

Cinderella and I Am Legend are some of the other titles on the list to make more profit than the original.

Films that didn’t quite live up to the original at the box office include Around the World in 80 Days, which was $35,000,000 less profitable than the 1956 film while Spike Lee’s Old Boy made a $24,800,000 loss on the South Korean original.

The least profitable remake is Around the World in 80 Days More

With several more remakes in the pipeline – including The Lion King, Aladdin, Pet Sematary and What Men Want – no doubt these charts will shift up and down over the next few years.





READ MORE

Wreck-It Ralph 2 was nearly very different

Zootropolis filmmakers on sequel options

Artemis Fowl teaser trailer has landed