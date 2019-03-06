Leaving Neverland: The 10 most shocking moments in part 2 of Michael Jackson documentary

The second part of Leaving Neverland, the documentary that addresses allegations of child sexual abuse against Michael Jackson, has been broadcast in the US.

Before it was even released, Leaving Neverland was one of the most polarising and controversial releases of 2019, particularly because the late singer's estate has publicly condemned it on multiple occasions.

Representatives for the estate have branded Wade Robson and James Safechuck – two men who claim Jackson abused them for years when they were children – as "opportunists" and "admitted liars". Jackson's estate also released a concert film during the US premiere of Leaving Neverland to compete with the broadcast.

The first part of Leaving Neverland focuses on how Robson, Safechuck and their families were introduced to Jackson, and on the abuse they claim they suffered while on tour with him, and at Jackson's infamous Neverland ranch. In the second part, director Dan Reed hones in on the child sexual abuse trials against Jackson where Robson and Safechuck were witnesses, and the aftermath for them as adults where they were affected by trauma and depression.

[[gallery-0]]

Here are 10 of the most powerful moments in part two of Leaving Neverland:

(The article below contains details of the alleged sexual abuse of Robson and Safechuck by Jackson when they were children)

Safechuck felt it was his “job” to protect Jackson

“I remember going in there [to court] and being very robotic,” Safechuck says of the 1993 sexual abuse trial against Jackson, which was ultimately settled out of court. “We’d rehearsed so much it was like going through the motions… like part of my job, to do that for Michael.”

Jackson’s warning of what would happen if Robson told anyone what happened also stayed with him: “Without flinching, without batting an eyelash, my answer was ‘No. no way. Absolutely not’,” Robson says.

“The first thing that came to mind, for me, was everything Michael started saying to me when I was seven. That if anyone found out we were doing these sorts of things, these sexual things, that he and I would go to jail for the rest of our lives. It was terrifying.”

Michael Jackson bought the Safechuck family a house after he testified on the pop star’s behalf

“We wanted to buy another house, and Michael gave us a loan at a very low percentage rate,” Stephanie Safechuck recalls. “My husband had already had a deposition, we were on Michael’s camp, my son also [testified] for Michael. And after that was all said and done is when Michael forgave the debt, [he] said ‘no I don’t want you to pay me anymore, it’s a gift’. So, he did buy us a house. It’s just coincidental, he wasn’t buying us off, but the timing’s right there. It just sounds bad.”

Michael Jackson with Wade Robson, one of his accusers (Sundance Insitute) More

Jackson told Safechuck he would have to get married to quash speculation about his private life

Jackson married Lisa Marie Presley on 26 May 1994, a moment that Robson’s mother described as like “a child leaving the home”. Jackson apparently spoke about marriage in conversations with Safechuck, where he said he would "probably have to get married" but it "wouldn't mean anything".

Robson claims Jackson tried to have anal sex with him when he was 14

In one of the most disturbing moments of the second part of Leaving Neverland, Robson recalls a time where he had begun teaching dance choreography, and was invited to watch Jackson’s rehearsals for his History world tour.

Story continues