Leaving Neverland: The most disturbing moments in Michael Jackson documentary part one

The first part of Leaving Neverland, the controversial docuseries that addresses allegations of child sexual abuse against Michael Jackson, has aired in the US.

Director Dan Reed’s film follows two of Jackson’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who describe in graphic detail the acts they claim the late pop star committed against them.

Robson met Jackson after winning a dance competition when he was five years old, and says the sexual abuse began when he was seven. Safechuck starred in a Pepsi commercial with Jackson when he was eight, and alleges that the abuse began after months of close friendship.

By the time he died at the age of 50 in 2009, Jackson had been linked to allegations of child sexual abuse for over 15 years. Leaving Neverland is the most extensive, in-depth look at those accusations, with testimony from Robson, Safechuck and their families.

Jackson’s family and his estate have publicly denounced the documentary, and branded Safechuck and Robson as “opportunists” and “admitted liars”. In a lawsuit against HBO, the Jackson estate called the documentary a “one-sided marathon of unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself”.

Yet many have reacted with disgust to what they witness in the documentary. Critics have noted that after watching Leaving Neverland, it becomes impossible to walk away without thinking that Jackson was “a sad, strange, damaged man but also a predatory criminal”, as Ed Cumming said in his review for The Independent.

Here are five of the most disturbing things to emerge from Leaving Neverland.

Neverland had several places where Jackson would take his victims

Safechuck describes in great detail the various rooms and places at Jackson’s Neverland ranch where they would be alone together, from attic rooms to a cinema, to a games room and the teepees at Jackson’s “fort” in the grounds. The hallway leading to his bedroom had a series of doors with bells attached that would ring to announce that someone was approaching.

Michael Jackson groomed the alleged victim’s families, as well as the children

Joy Robson and Stephanie Safechuck both admit that for a long time Jackson felt like a son to them. Jackson visited both the families’ homes, had dinner with them, invited them on tour and hosted them at his own homes, including the Neverland ranch.

It quickly becomes clear that both families were so overwhelmed by Jackson’s fame that they were convinced they could trust him to be alone with their children for days at a time. Robson’s sister recalls going to stores with Jackson and being told to get “anything you want”.

Michael Jackson at Safechuck’s home (Channel 4) More

Jackson “married” Safechuck

Safechuck says that Jackson used his childhood interests against him. In one of the most powerful moments of the documentary, Safechuck recalls his love of jewellery, and how Jackson would exploit this, including one occasion where he bought Safechuck a wedding ring. They would go to jewellery stores and pretend they were buying things for a woman, and that Safechuck was there because his hands were a more similar size to a woman’s. Safechuck is visibly upset as he shows the camera the ring and other things he says Jackson gave him as “rewards” for sexual acts.

“We were like this married couple, and I say ‘married’ because we had this mock wedding ceremony,” Safechuck says. “We did it in his bedroom, we filled out some vows and it was like ‘we’re bonded forever’.”

