'Leaving Neverland' director Dan Reed reveals hopes to make sequel

Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed

Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed has revealed his hopes of creating a sequel to the documentary.

The Channel 4 programme features Wade Robson and James Safechuck speaking in detail about the alleged sexual abuse they suffered by the late Michael Jackson.

The four hour programme has sparked controversy and debate about the accusations since it aired at the Sundance film festival in January.

James Safechuck and Wade Robson have spoken out about the sexual abuse they allegedly suffered

Since then, it has aired on HBO in America and on Channel 4 in the UK with viewers making their feelings about the programme pretty clear on social media.

Now Reed wants to speak to Jackson’s other accusers Jordan Chandler and Gavin Arvizo in the bid of creating another documentary.

Speaking of his plans, the Mirror reported Reed saying: “What’s interesting is to look at the Jordan Chandler civil case and criminal trial.

“Those are two films I’d like to make. But Gavin and Jordan would have to come forward,” he added.

Whilst Chandler received a reported $23 million (£17.5 million) in a settlement, Arvizo’s allegations led to Jackson being put on trial in 2005. He was found not guilty of all charges.

James Safechuck met Michael Jackson when he was 10 years old

Reed recently explained what he hopes the documentary achieves.

Writing for the Radio Times, he said: “It isn’t often that you get the chance to make a positive change with a documentary film.

“Wade’s and James’ astonishing courage in confronting a powerful abuser who darkened their childhoods will, I am certain, inspire many thousands of other child sexual abuse survivors to begin their own difficult journey back into the light.”