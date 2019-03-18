The Leaving Neverland fallout: everyone who has dropped Michael Jackson so far

After the release of the documentary Leaving Neverland, several artists, institutions and radio stations are wrestling with a difficult question: should his music still be played?

Leaving Neverland focuses on the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom knew Jackson as children and have accused the late singer of serious and sustained sexual abuse.

In light of these further allegations (Jackson also faced molestation accusations in 1993 and 2004) there has been renewed interest in the social media campaign #MuteMichaelJackson.

Here are some of the celebrities, organisations and media platforms that appear to be distancing themselves Jackson's work.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is removing three Michael Jackson items from display after the release of Leaving Neverland.

The late singer’s white gloves and fedora will no longer feature in exhibitions, and a signed poster will also be taken down. It is not clear whether the removal of Jackson paraphernalia will be temporary or permanent.

The museum’s spokesperson said in a statement: “We are very sensitive to our audience. In an excess of caution, and in response to the controversy over the HBO film called Leaving Neverland, which directly involved allegations of abuse against children, we removed those objects while we carefully consider the situation more fully.”

However, the museum do not intend to remove the photos of Jackson that are part of the Ryan White exhibition. This display is devoted to a boy from Indiana, who contracted HIV through a blood treatment in the 1980s. Jackson befriended the child, and pictures of the singer are featured in the museum’s re-creation of White’s bedroom.

A spokesperson explained, “Ryan’s family found Michael Jackson's kindness to them to be an important part of Ryan's story and the pictures of Michael displayed in that exhibit will always be an integral part of the Ryan White story.”

Louis Vuitton

During Paris Fashion week, Louis Vuitton showcased an upcoming menswear collection that featured various pieces inspired by Michael Jackson. The fashion show took place just over a week before the documentary Leaving Neverland premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Now, Louis Vuitton has removed the Jackson-themed items from this collection. According to The Guardian, the garments included a jacket based on the one worn in the video for Beat It and a T-shirt printed with images of the late singer’s socks and loafers.

