Leaving Neverland is not the documentary you think it is

Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct allegations that some readers may find upsetting.

Leaving Neverland is yet to air in the UK (or, as of time of writing, anywhere outside of its Sundance premiere, though it'll be on HBO at the weekend and Channel 4 in the UK next week), and yet it seems that many Michael Jackson fans have made up their minds about the documentary without having seen it.

That Jackson was a great, many would say unrivalled, musical entertainer is undeniable but there's long been a darker side to his story.

Allegations of child abuse followed the superstar around for the latter half of his career. Fans rushed to his defence and his lawyers presented the all-too-familiar narrative that his accusers were simply money-grabbing exploiters.

With the non-guilty verdict of his highly publicised 2005 child molestation trial providing further clout, it was all too easy for the abuse claims to be sidelined and for everyone to carry on, business as usual.

Despite what many internet sleuths might believe, Leaving Neverland can't just be written off as an attempt to bring down the world's biggest star following other recent revelations about powerful and influential men.

Director Dan Reed has said that he "wouldn’t get behind a campaign to ban his music", moreover he has made a film that encourages people "to acknowledge the man [Michael Jackson] was" while focusing intently on the families at the very heart of the story.

Far from the "tabloid character assassination" that the Jackson estate claim it to be, Leaving Neverland is a forward-thinking, sensitive and yet desperately tragic documentation of the way in which childhood trauma infects every area of a survivor's life.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck are very much at the centre of the four-hour film. Their stories unfold in methodical and often painful detail.

For the first hour or so, we reminisce with the Robsons and the Safechucks, re-living cherished childhood memories including the moment they each respectively discovered their first celebrity idol.

For a moment, as a viewer, you become as enthralled as these children must have been at that time. Through archival footage we watch Jackson dole out life-altering opportunities such as inviting a young, dance-crazy Robson on to the stage with him with a smile.

