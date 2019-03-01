Leaving Neverland is not the documentary you think it is

Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct allegations that some readers may find upsetting.
Leaving Neverland is yet to air in the UK (or, as of time of writing, anywhere outside of its Sundance premiere, though it'll be on HBO at the weekend and Channel 4 in the UK next week), and yet it seems that many Michael Jackson fans have made up their minds about the documentary without having seen it.
That Jackson was a great, many would say unrivalled, musical entertainer is undeniable but there's long been a darker side to his story.
Allegations of child abuse followed the superstar around for the latter half of his career. Fans rushed to his defence and his lawyers presented the all-too-familiar narrative that his accusers were simply money-grabbing exploiters.
With the non-guilty verdict of his highly publicised 2005 child molestation trial providing further clout, it was all too easy for the abuse claims to be sidelined and for everyone to carry on, business as usual.
Despite what many internet sleuths might believe, Leaving Neverland can't just be written off as an attempt to bring down the world's biggest star following other recent revelations about powerful and influential men.
Director Dan Reed has said that he "wouldn’t get behind a campaign to ban his music", moreover he has made a film that encourages people "to acknowledge the man [Michael Jackson] was" while focusing intently on the families at the very heart of the story.
Far from the "tabloid character assassination" that the Jackson estate claim it to be, Leaving Neverland is a forward-thinking, sensitive and yet desperately tragic documentation of the way in which childhood trauma infects every area of a survivor's life.
Wade Robson and James Safechuck are very much at the centre of the four-hour film. Their stories unfold in methodical and often painful detail.
For the first hour or so, we reminisce with the Robsons and the Safechucks, re-living cherished childhood memories including the moment they each respectively discovered their first celebrity idol.
For a moment, as a viewer, you become as enthralled as these children must have been at that time. Through archival footage we watch Jackson dole out life-altering opportunities such as inviting a young, dance-crazy Robson on to the stage with him with a smile.
But Jackson, it soon seems clear, was grooming these two young boys. Whether through loneliness and a desire for some semblance of normality or harbouring a much darker incentive, this world-famous megastar inserted himself into the lives of these ordinary families.
According to their separate accounts, before long both Robson and Safechuck were spending one-on-one time with Jackson. They were each, at different times, invited to tour with him (parents in tow) and eventually came the now-famous sleepover parties at the Neverland Ranch.
When confronted with this during his lifetime, Jackson always maintained that these nighttime encounters were innocent. But, with the privacy and intimacy that a bedroom allows, it's one man's word against a handful of others.
There's previously been a very consistent narrative surrounding Jackson's psychology. He was physically and mentally abused by his father and robbed of his own childhood after swapping the playground for the music studio. Accordingly, many have propounded the notion of Jackson as a Peter Pan-type character, his development arrested in his early teens.
For many this afforded, at the very least, a means of understanding behaviour that would not be tolerated outside of the celebrity status, privilege and wealth that MJ enjoyed.
This context, however, is not really touched on in the documentary, perhaps because it would detract from the voices of the accusers. Audio of Michael's phone calls with the young boys (Wade Robson was just five years old when he first met Jackson, aged seven when he alleges the "sexual stuff" began) does suggest a child-like individual.
But the film's focus is on understanding the patterns of abuse, rather than the hows and whys of Jackson's alleged behaviour.
Having said that, to argue that the film isn't about Michael Jackson would be disingenuous. It is, however, accurate to say that he isn't the protagonist: Wade and James are very much the focus. It is a biographical account of their timelines and, this time, Michael Jackson is the guest not the headliner.
The overriding purpose of Leaving Neverland is simple. Years after Jackson's other alleged victims were silenced by money, lawyers or hostile public opinion, Robson and Safechuck have been given their time to speak up.
In 2013, having previously defended the star under oath, Wade first publicly changed his story about Jackson. As you'll see reiterated in much more depth during the new documentary, it wasn't until Robson became a father himself that he started to confront some of his internalised feelings.
"I have never forgotten one moment of what Michael did to me," he previously told Today. "But I was psychologically and emotionally completely unable and unwilling to understand that it was sexual abuse."
At the time his account was, by many, swept under the carpet. Perhaps there wasn't enough awareness of the ways in which a victim can feel compelled to protect their abuser, or perhaps Jackson's lack of criminal convictions was too much to overcome.
Now, in Leaving Neverland, both Wade and James give detailed and harrowing accounts of the sexual abuse that they experienced. The film also includes testimony from each of their mothers, other family members and their wives.
For anyone that's after a smoking gun, irrefutable evidence of the crimes that Wade and James allege took place, you may not find it in this film.
What you will see is two adult men visibly grappling with their complex and contradictory feelings toward their former friend and alleged abuser. Both of them shared feelings of love and admiration for Jackson, and yet each of them have struggled to come to terms with the devastating long-term effects of their relationships with him.
Following Jackson's death in 2009, under the US Freedom of Information Act the FBI released around 300 pages of information with regards to investigations into the singer. It is believed that this only amounted to half of the documentation, the rest of which has been held back for privacy reasons, and it detailed inquiries surrounding the 1993 accusations by Jordan Chandler, which Jackson denied and settled out of court. Charges were never brought.
It also touches on his later trial, concerning separate allegations of which he was acquitted in 2005.
According to reports, in 2004 the FBI also pursued another child-molestation investigation, but closed the file after a witness "advised the agents that he had no interest in testifying against [Jackson] ... [and] would legally fight any attempt to do so" (via the Guardian).
Wade and Robson have come forward with their accounts and, despite the wrath of Jackson's estate, who are suing HBO and categorically denying all allegations against the late singer, we owe it to victims the world over to listen.
"There are many hundreds of thousands, or millions of victims of child sexual abuse out there who perhaps haven't come forward yet," the filmmaker said. "It's a very hard thing to share with those around you. It's a very hard thing to admit to, as you can see from this film."
Leaving Neverland viewers are left to come to their own conclusion about Michael Jackson.
Leaving Neverland will air on Channel 4 in the UK on Wednesday 6 March and HBO in the US on Sunday 3 March.
Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000 (www.nspcc.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline on (1-800-422-4453) or the American SPCC (www.americanspcc.org).
