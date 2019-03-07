'Leaving Neverland' viewers shocked by 'giggling' reaction of victim's mother

Viewers tuning into Leaving Neverland were left shocked by James Safechuck’s mum, Stephanie.

The first part of the documentary, which aired on Channel 4 on Wednesday 6 March, featured Wade Robson and James Safechuck revealing – in detail – the sexual abuse they allegedly suffered at the hands of Michael Jackson.

Whilst the two men recalled how they met Jackson and what happened in the months that followed, the programme also included interviews with members of Safechuck and Robson’s family.

Stephanie Safechuck was criticised for her reaction during the Leaving Neverland documentary (Channel 4)

As the cameras focused on Stephanie, she was seen giggling whilst talking about how her son would be kept in Jackson’s room.

“I wanted to know what was going on in the room,” she giggled.

“My son doesn’t know this but I would go to the door and try to hear what conversation was going on and then I’d sneak away,” she added.

Wednesday night saw the first part of Leaving Neverland, the controversial HBO/Channel 4 documentary about Michael Jackson. The second part will air on Thursday night.

However, viewers were left shocked by Stephanie’s demeanour and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Also, why on earth would a mum look back and laugh/smile when thinking back on when her little boy was allegedly sexually abused? #LeavingNeverland,” one user shared on Twitter.

Whilst another commented: “What the hell is this mum’s problem or is it just me that it’s so bizarre she smiles laughs and jokes while her son talks about being sexual abused, violated and raped this is extremely tough to watch #LeavingNeverland.”

James Safechuck spoke about the abuse he allegedly suffered (Channel 4)

