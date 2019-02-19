Legendary’s ‘Dune’ Film Adds ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Actor David Dastmalchian

EXCLUSIVE: Actor David Dastmalchian, who has appeared in films such as The Dark Knight, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Netflix’s Bird Box, has been cast to play Piter De Vries in Dune, Legendary’s Denis Villeneuve-directed film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestselling novel. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin are set to star while Jason Momoa and Zendaya are in talks for key roles.

Piter De Vries is a twisted Mentat, a human trained to perform mental functions rivaling computers.

Villeneuve co-wrote the latest iteration with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Set in the future, the pic tells the story of Paul Atreides, whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, control of Arrakis is highly contested among the noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s control of Arrakis.

Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, and Villeneuve are producing with Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Herbert estate serving as executive producers. Dune hits theaters November 20, 2020.

Dastmalchian, slated to appear as a series regular in the upcoming Hulu series, Reprisal, is repped by attorney Duncan Hedges. His film All Creatures Here Below, which he stars in opposite Karen Gillan and Jennifer Morrison, was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films for a day and date release this spring.