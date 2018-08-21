Lego issues a 'Star Wars' Cloud City set worthy of Lando Calrissian

Back in 2003, Lego released a 698-piece Cloud City for fans of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back but now they’ve issued a brand spanking new version worth of Lando Calrissian.

Betrayal at Cloud City is the latest in the toy brick manufactures Master Builder Series and it features a massive 2,812-pieces for fans to recreate their favourite scenes from the Episode IV.

Cloud City was a Tibanna gas mining colony that floated above the planet Bespin, in order to avoid Imperial attention, under the stewardship of Baron Administrator Lando Calrissian, but they still managed to occupy it until the Emperor’s death.

Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back More

Star Wars fans can pretend to freeze Han in carbonite, stage an air battle between Boba Fett’s Slave I and the Twin-Pod Cloud Car or carry out a lightsaber battle.

The set includes four sections:

a landing platform complete with sliding entrance door, Boba Fett’s Slave I ship with an opening mini figure cockpit, movable wings, and space underneath to store the Han in carbonite element.

a dining room, lounge, garbage processing room with an incinerator, conveyor belt and a deactivated IG-class droid as well as a promenade.

Betrayal at Cloud City Lego set More

a sensor balcony with railing and swing-out function, a maintenance cabin with opening round window for Lightsaber duels, and a carbon freeze chamber with lever-activated ‘freeze’ function.

a dark-red corridor leading to the interrogation chamber with a turning interrogation chair, a prison cell, a hangar with a secret trapdoor, and space for the Twin-Pod Cloud Car with opening mini figure cockpits and 2 stud shooters.

It also includes 18 mini figures: Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker in Bespin outfits, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian, Lobot, 2 Cloud City Guards, 2 Cloud Car Pilots, Leia and Han in Hoth outfits, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, 2 Stormtroopers and an Ugnaught, plus R2-D2 and an IG-88 droid.

The set is available at the Lego online shop from 1 October for $349.99 (£271.70) so time to start saving up.

