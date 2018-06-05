The Lego Movie 2 adds two new characters

From Digital Spy

The Lego Movie 2 has clicked into place two new characters, both of which look likely to fit in perfectly and help build a sturdy sequel.

Lego puns.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz and Broad City's Arturo Castro have been cast as new characters Sweet Mayhem – who looks like an alien butterfly space person – and Ice Cream Cone – who presumably looks like an ice cream cone.

This comes with Tuesday's unveiling (June 5) of the film's poster and first official trailer.





They come in pieces. New trailer TOMORROW. #TheLEGOMovie2 pic.twitter.com/UNMkK7idYx - The LEGO Movie 2 UK (@TheLEGOMoviesUK) June 4, 2018





GLOW's Alison Brie and Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman have also been confirmed to return as Unikitty and Metal Beard respectively.

They will of course be rejoining cast members from the first movie, including Chris Pratt (Emmet), Elizabeth Banks (Lucy) and Will Arnett (Lego Batman). Tiffany Haddish will play another new character called Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi.

The Lego Movie 2 will see the heroes of Bricksburg reunite as the city is demolished by space invaders. Emmet will explore uncharted worlds in the Lego universe as he attempts to save his friends from Sweet Mayhem.

Shrek Forever After's Mike Mitchell takes over directing duties from The Lego Movie's Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, although the two of them have stayed on as co-writers and producers.

The movie will apparently be released in the US with an additional subtitle, making it The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

The Lego Movie 2 arrives in both US and UK cinemas on February 8, 2019.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like