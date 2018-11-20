Chris Pratt's dual-roles in 'The LEGO Movie 2' revealed in new trailer

The latest trailer for The LEGO Movie 2 has arrived and guess what? Everything is bleak, but at least there’s twice as much Chris Pratt this time around.

Viewers are reunited with Emmet (Chris Pratt) and Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) as they do their utmost to defend Bricksburg from alien invaders.

Set five years after the events of The LEGO Movie, in a landscape more fitting for a Mad Max movie, the citizens are faced with the new threat of LEGO DUPLO invaders who are wrecking faster than the city can rebuild.

Emmet must team up with Rex Dangervest (also Chris Pratt) in order to rescue Lucy from the space invaders and save their home.

Here’s the official synopsis, and the new poster:

The LEGO® Movie 2 reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.

