Chris Pratt's dual-roles in 'The LEGO Movie 2' revealed in new trailer
The latest trailer for The LEGO Movie 2 has arrived and guess what? Everything is bleak, but at least there’s twice as much Chris Pratt this time around.
Viewers are reunited with Emmet (Chris Pratt) and Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) as they do their utmost to defend Bricksburg from alien invaders.
Set five years after the events of The LEGO Movie, in a landscape more fitting for a Mad Max movie, the citizens are faced with the new threat of LEGO DUPLO invaders who are wrecking faster than the city can rebuild.
Emmet must team up with Rex Dangervest (also Chris Pratt) in order to rescue Lucy from the space invaders and save their home.
Here’s the official synopsis, and the new poster:
The LEGO® Movie 2 reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.
The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.
Stephanie Beatriz joins the cast as General Sweet Mayhem, an evil intergalactic minidoll who captures Emmet’s pals, while Alison Brie plays Princess Unikitty/Ultrakatty, a Master Builder and a unicorn-horned cat.
Charlie Day plays Benny, another Master Builder who is also obsessed with 1980’s spaceman while Margot Robbie reprises her Harley Quinn role and replaces Jenny Slate who voiced the character in the first film.
Nick Offerman, Tiffany Haddish, Channing Tatum, and Jonah Hill also lend their voices to the characters of MetalBeard, QUeen Watevera Wa-Nabi, Superman and Green Lantern, respectively.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is scheduled for release on 8 February, 2019
READ MORE
Aquaman final trailer shares origin story
Ralph Breaks the Internet was nearly a different story
Lucasfilm stop Kylo Ren joke in Wreck-It Ralph 2