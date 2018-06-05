'The LEGO Movie 2' trailer: 'Mad Max'-inspired sequel heads to space

The first The LEGO Movie 2 trailer has arrived and it is positively post-apocalyptic.

Warner Bros’ animated sequel reunites the heroes of Bricksburg five years after the events of the first movie and everything is not awesome.

The citizens are facing a huge new threat from space invaders who are wrecking everything faster than the Bricksburg can rebuild, but after they kidnap Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and several others, it’s up to Emmet (Chris Pratt), Batman (Will Arnett), and their friends to find them.

Stephanie Beatriz stars in The LEGO Movie 2 as Sweet Mayhem More

Nick Offerman returns as Metal Beard and Alison Brie as Unikitty with Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Arturo Castro as, respectively, new characters Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi, Sweet Mayhem and Ice Cream Cone.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller directed the original LEGO Movie but this time they are just producing along with Dan Lin and Roy Lee.

Mike Mitchell and Trisha Gumm directed a script from Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Lord, Miller, and Matt Fogel based on a story by Michelle Morgan and Dominic Russo.

The 2014 movie was both a critical and commercial success, grossing $469 million worldwide against a $60 million budget and earning several awards including the BAFTA for Best Animated Film.

Since then Warner Bros have released The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which earned $311.9 million and $123.1 million at the box office, respectively.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part arrives in cinemas in February, 2019.

