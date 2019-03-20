Leonardo DiCaprio returns to our screens in the NSFW first trailer for 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'

Leonardo DiCaprio is back in his first acting role for four years in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, and now – thanks to the newly released first trailer – we can see whether it was worth the wait.

DiCaprio’s first film since winning the Best Actor Oscar in 2016 for The Revenant sees him playing fading TV star Rick Dalton, alongside Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth.

The film is set to the backdrop of late 1960s Hollywood era, and is said to cover the events of the notorious Manson Family murders that took place in August, 1969. Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate, one of the six people murdered by Charles Manson and his followers following a home invasion. Tate was eight and half months pregnant with Roman Polanski’s baby when she was killed.

However, Robbie’s tweet around the trailer suggests we’re getting Tarantino’s version of the events, so anything could happen, much like they did in Inglourious Basterds which saw Hitler and Goebbels murdered by Jewish-American troops in WW2.

Experience a version of 1969 that could only happen #OnceUponATimeInHollywood – the 9th film by Quentin Tarantino.





The first trailer sees Dalton – a neighbour of Tate – and Booth being introduced in a TV interview, where DiCaprio’s character is asked what a stunt double does. While smoking a cigarette, he says: “Actors are required to do a lot of dangerous stuff. Cliff here is meant to help carry the load.”

Pitt’s character is questioned over his response, and replies: “What, carrying his load? Yeah, it’s about right.”

Robbie is seen in various clips as Tate, with other scenes showing Hollywood as it was 50 years ago.

The trailer gives us our first look at the actor playing Charles Manson. Damon Herriman is also set to play the cult leader in Season 2 of David Fincher’s Netflix drama Mindhunter.

Damon Herriman as Manson

Martial arts icon Bruce Lee also appears in the trailer, played by Mike Moh, having a fight with Brad Pitt’s Booth.

Bruce Lee means business

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damien Lewis (as Steve McQueen), Bruce Dern, and Luke Perry who sadly died earlier this month.

Perry plays Wayne Maunder in the film, an actor who co-starred in the western television series Lancer. He had completed all of his scenes before he died, and the film marks his final role on the big screen.

Kill Bill director Tarantino says his new film is “probably the closest to Pulp Fiction that I have done,” referring to the fragmented ensemble storytelling style of his 1994 Palme D’Or winning classic.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969, at the height of the counterculture hippie revolution and the height of new Hollywood, ” he added at CinemaCon last year. “Street by street, block by block, we’ll transform Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969.”

