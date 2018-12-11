Lessons Hollywood should learn from 2018 movies

2018 has been a great year for cinema, there’s no doubt about it.

From epic superhero capers to indie dramas, nuanced horrors, and crazy romances, audiences have been treated to a wide variety of movies to suit every taste.

But there’s always room for improvement right?

Here at Yahoo Movies UK we’ve had a think about what worked and didn’t work on the silver screen this year and came up with a few things Hollywood might want to think about going forward.

Singing is winning

Sing to success. More

Musical movies have had a massive impact on the box office this year. Bohemian Rhapsody is the highest grossing musical movie of the year, earning £472 million internationally, followed by Mamma Mia Here We Go Again! with £312 million while A Star Is Born has earned £293 million as well as critical acclaim to boot.

There’s no doubt that Mary Poppins Returns will bank a significant dime when it’s released on December 21 and The Greatest Showman, though it was released on Boxing Day last year, is the best-selling DVD of 2018.

Clearly, there’s an appetite for great songs even when the non-singing bits aren’t quite up to the same standard. We could be heading towards a new Golden Age of musical cinema if studios invest more in the genre and get great songwriters (and musical artists) involved.

Practical magic

He who dares, wins. More

CGI has really changed the aesthetic of the action movie forever as more and more films resort to visual effects to create outlandish sequences. In many cases, this is necessary, especially when the film is dealing with superpowers or otherworldly beings, but when a story is centred in reality like Skyscraper, Robin Hood or Tomb Raider, it can be jarring to see a too much computer-generated action.

Mission Impossible – Fallout proved that practical effects can not only look phenomenal but also create just as much drama and suspense as anything a VFX artist could cook up. It’s really a testament to Tom Cruise’s daredevilry that stunts like the Halo jump, the helicopter chase, and that bone-breaking leap across London buildings were achieved for real, and the movie was all the better for it.

Retire Robin Hood

Take a seat, Robin. More

As much as Otto Bathurst tried to reinvigorate the Robin Hood story for a modern audience his efforts went down like a lead balloon and earned a dismal £52 million at the global box office with equally bad reviews too. Though maybe the film’s failure wasn’t just because it was utterly ridiculous.

The folktale hero has been brought to the big and small screen so many times over the last 100 years that really there is nowhere else to go with him and audiences are bored with pretty much the same story told just with a different dodgy accent.

Maybe if filmmakers built stories around Maid Marian or Little John people might buy into the idea but right now Robin Hood needs to be benched indefinitely.

