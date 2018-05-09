Lethal Weapon star Clayne Crawford fired leaving TV show in jeopardy

Clayne Crawford, who plays the role of Riggs in the Lethal Weapon TV show, has been fired, following accusations of bad behaviour on set.

It throws the future of the series into doubt over whether Warner Bros Television, which makes the show for Fox, will recast his role, or scrap a potential third season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several actors are said to have been offered the role – made famous by Mel Gibson in the Lethal Weapon movies – but so far none have accepted.

Rumours emerged last month over alleged issues on set, with Deadline reporting that Crawford had been disciplined ‘several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment’.

It’s since emerged that at least two incidents had occurred, one involving an ‘outburst’ over what he deemed unsafe working conditions on set, after which he was forced to meet with human resources, apologise and complete studio-appointed therapy.

He was also reportedly required to donate a ‘sizeable portion’ of the his pay with one of those involved.

There was then a second incident during an episode that Crawford himself directed, during which another actor was said to feel unsafe on set after being hit with shrapnel during a stunt.

After initially saying that the complaints had come as ‘a shock’, he apologised, saying: “I absolutely love, respect and care for my crew and cast, and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs.

“I an incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

A decision on the future of the series is said to be forthcoming, ahead of options on the other cast-members expiring at the end of June.

Read more

Game of Thrones’ The Mountain wins World’s Strongest Man

Bob Weinstein to be ousted from TWC

Sherlock Holmes 3 is on the way



