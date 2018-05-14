Let's celebrate #IncrediblesDay with this super superhero sneak peek

The supers are back. To mark the return of Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Frozone, and pals in The Incredibles 2 one month from now, Disney and Pixar have designated today as Incredibles Day (or the social-friendly #IncrediblesDay). In addition to the new theme songs for our heroes (you can see the exclusive Elastigirl video on Yahoo Entertainment), there are fan activations in major cities. And, of course, some incredible Incredibles merch is now available. Click through to see the highlights.