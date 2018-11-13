Liam Hemsworth Shares 'Heartbreaking' Photo of His and Miley Cyrus' Home Destroyed by Wildfires

Liam Hemsworth shared a shocking photo on Tuesday of what was once his Malibu home with Miley Cyrus, which has now been reduced to rubble due to the devastating Woolsey Fire raging through California.

The Australian actor tweeted a picture of the devastation, but did note that letters reading "love" were still intact.

"It’s been a heartbreaking few days," Hemsworth shared. "This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires."

"To help: https://themalibufoundation.org & @happyhippiefdn," he added, shouting out Cyrus' foundation that focuses on youth homelessness, particularly among LGBTQ youth, and other vulnerable populations.

On Sunday, Cyrus also tweeted about the Woolsey Fire, expressing her gratitude that both Hemsworth and her animals were OK though their home didn't make it.

"Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community," she wrote. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now."

"My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong," she continued. "I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!"

Other celebrities who have lost their home due to the fires are Gerard Butler, Caitlyn Jenner and Robin Thicke. ET recently spoke to Thicke about returning to the ruined remnants of his home.

"It's funny, [from what] you see in movies, you'd think there would be one doll left over, or a book, of course, something. [But] it's just rubble," Thicke said. "There's nothing left."

However, he noted that he has plans to rebuild and talked about the strength of the community.

"Ours didn't make it, you know... sometimes it happens," he said. "We love this area, we love the people here, we love this neighborhood. Luckily, some of the property is still intact, you know, [it was] just the home."

