Liam Neeson set to join Men In Black reboot spin-off

Liam Neeson has signed up for the planned reboot/spin-off of Men In Black.

He’ll join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson on the bill, and is set to play the head of the British MiB office, according to The Wrap.

Neeson, Hemsworth and Thompson (the latter two having already starred together in Thor: Ragnarok) will be under the helmsmanship of F. Gary Gray, the director of Straight Outta Compton and Fast & Furious 8.

Picking up the storyworld as previously fronted by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones (who will not be reprising their roles of Agents J and K), it will be centred at the Men In Black agency office in New York.

Thompson and Hemsworth (Credit: Marvel/Disney) More

As with previous movies, the ‘galaxy defenders’ will work on protecting the human race from nefarious aliens while recruiting and protecting the good ones.

The script has been penned by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, who wrote the first Iron Man movie, as well as Transformers: The Last Knight.

According to reports, the new reboot will be akin to what happened with the Jurassic Park and then Jurassic World, building on the previous mythology with a new cast and new stories.

The original trilogy, which featured Smith and Jones joined by the likes of Rip Torn, Rosario Dawson, David Cross, Emma Thompson and, erm, Michael Jackson, earned nearly $1.7 billion at the box office.

Sony Pictures has new movie slated for June 14, 2019.

Read more

Jet Li ‘unrecognisable’ in fan photo

Halle Berry for John Wick 3

Netflix backlash over Obama deal



