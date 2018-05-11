Life-size Millennium Falcon lands for Solo premiere but there's no sign of Harrison Ford

A galaxy of stars assembled for the Hollywood premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story last night. And while Disney had managed to recreate the Millennium Falcon in life-size detail for the red carpet, one rusting hunk of junk was conspicuous in his absence – as the original Han Solo, Harrison Ford, stayed clear of the star-studded event.

The presence of George Lucas, Mark Hamill, and Peter Mayhew – the man inside the Chewbacca costume – more than made up for Ford’s absence, bringing some old-school charm to the premiere of the film which was received very well by the assembled audience.

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in UK cinemas on 24 May.

