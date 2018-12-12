Lily Collins say she has been ‘ghosted’ after dates

The actress also talked about her famous father Phil Collins in the interview.

Lily Collins has said she has been “ghosted” by potential boyfriends after dates.

The actress, 29, said being blanked by someone she has been out with has happened more than once.

She told Glamour magazine: “I’ve been ghosted more times than I care to admit.

“There are times when I’ve (been on dates and) thought we had a great time and then I’ve never heard from the guy again.”

It’s here! GLAMOUR’s December digital-only cover starring actress @lilycollins which she styled and shot herself (yes, believe it) on a Google Pixel phone. Head to https://t.co/2XoUXNG4cx for the full interview along with our Christmas TV picks & more. pic.twitter.com/CKiLyuUdLN — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) December 12, 2018

Collins, who can soon be seen as Fantine in the upcoming BBC TV adaptation of Les Miserables, is the daughter of singer Phil Collins.

However, she said when she was growing up she “never wanted that to be a part of my story”.

“Obviously I’m super-proud of my dad; I love my dad, I’m grateful for all the things I’ve learned, but it’s also something I wanted to define as my own,” she said.

“I always wanted to do it myself and for myself.”

Collins also discussed the #MeToo movement and changes in Hollywood during her wide-ranging interview with the magazine.

She said: “It’s great to see the camaraderie that’s come from it.

“Women coming forward with these issues are being embraced.

“Whether it’s in the pay gap or having more female directors, writers, and making sure there are just as many women and men on movie sets, hopefully one day this won’t even have to be a conversation.”

