Linda Hamilton reckons the last three 'Terminator' movies were 'very forgettable'

Linda Hamilton isn’t a fan of Terminator Genisys. Or Terminator Salvation. Or Terminator: Rise of the Machines, for that matter.

Hamilton played Sarah Connor in the 1984 original and then again in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and is set to reprise the role in Terminator: Dark Fate.

But the three films that sat in between, she’s no love for.

“They’re very forgettable, aren’t they?” she told Variety.

“You start something and you’re invested in the franchise, but somehow the characters that you care about weren’t there.

“Too many people, too many story points. So I think we’ve done a good job of narrowing down the focus again so it will echo the first two films.”

This view of the franchise was echoed by James Cameron, who directed the first two movies, and is a hands-on producer on Dark Fate, when announcing that the film would disregard the plots of Genisys, Salvation and Rise of the Machines, instead acting as a direct sequel to Terminator 2.

All three movies ended up under-performing the box office, while Genisys and Salvation were also panned by critics.

Hamilton added that she was reticent to return to the franchise, and took her time before saying yes.

“I gave it probably six weeks of intense thinking and consideration before deciding to do it. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to. I didn’t want it to look like a shameless money grab,” she went on.

“I am living this quiet, lovely life that doesn’t involve being a celebrity, and you really have to think, do I really want to trade that in again for another 15 minutes?”

Some early footage of the movie was shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday, to ‘huge applause’ from the attending audience.

Director Tim Miller, who also helmed Deadpool, presented the footage, one clip featuring Mackenizie Davis’s ‘soldier-assassin’ Grace time-travelling and then taking on police in Mexico City, and the other with a bazooka-toting Hamilton wading in while Davis takes on two terminators.

After firing off a missile, she reportedly says: “I’ll be back.”

It all went down very well…

Just got a look at multiple sequences from #TerminatorDarkFate, including Sarah Connor stepping out of a jeep with a bazooka and blowing up two Terminators, before turning and saying, “I’ll be back.” Film looks bonkers badass. Arnold on stage with cast now#CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/qp8D4dbDL5 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 4, 2019





Um I got a little emotional watching the TERMINATOR DARK FATE footage. Thankfully director Tim Miller also was in tears showing it off. I think TERMINATOR could be back? Sorry, had to do it. #cinemacon — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) April 4, 2019





“I’ll be back,” says Sarah Conner after blowing away the new Terminator who splits into two as his new power. Just saw a few minutes from Dark Fate and it’s pretty slick. It looks very different but extremely cool. #Cinemacon — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 4, 2019





With Arnold Schwarzenegger returning as the T-800, Terminator: Dark Fate lands in the UK on October 23.



