Line of Duty season 5 trailer shows one huge change to the show

After four seasons of the hugely popular Line of Duty, as an audience we have become fairly accustomed as to what expect from the hit crime procedural drama, with everything from Superintendent Ted Hastings' catchphrases ("My officers conduct themselves to the letter of the law, sir - THE LETTER!"), to that one corrupt officer doing everything possible to avoid being discovered, to DCI Steve Arnott's love of waist coasts. But the brand new trailer for season five of the show already hints at a new change – Steve has grown a beard!

Scroll below to watch the new trailer

Fans were delighted to see the new trailer, which was put together after just a few weeks of filming the new series, and shows our favourite characters doing what they do best; tracking down corruption in the police force. Speaking about the clip (and Steve's new look), one person wrote: "Wow #Bodyguard that delivered on a nail biting & clever finale...an absolutely brilliant drama...and hello to new #LineOfDuty next year (and 'Steve Arnott' beard)." Another person wrote: "Omg sneaky peak of @Line_of_duty series five... Steve Arnott back in my life with a little beard!" Another person praised how quickly it was put together, with one writing: "Thank you for putting a trailer together from a very few week's filming, it was very much appreciated."

READ: Line of Duty: Huge news about season five is here!

The show's creator Jed Mercurio has already hinted that the series five will "delve into Hastings' past". He said: "The fact that there could be a suspicion that Hastings is 'H' is something that we want to exploit dramatically going forward." Speaking about the upcoming storyline, Martin Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott, tweeted: "It's a long way out, hate to be that guy, but after dinner with Line of Duty master puppeteer Jed Mercurio, series five storyline is IMMENSE."

READ: Line of Duty season five will starting filming in 2018: Everything you need to know