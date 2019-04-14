Line of Duty, series 5 episode 3 recap: what the H is going on with Hastings and Corbett?

Another armed raid, hotel trysts, hostages taken – and did we see the unmasking of corrupt kingpin “H”? Here are all the talking points from a breathlessly eventful third episode…

The mugshot was The Caddy after all

Last week’s tantalising cliffhanger saw DS Jane Cafferty (Sian Reese-Williams) identifying the officer who’d first recruited her to the clandestine network of corrupt cops.

As some online sleuths had predicted, she pointed out the mugshot of DI Matthew “Dot” Cottan (Craig Parkinson), aka the deceased string-puller codenamed “The Caddy”. Supt Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) was indeed a “Ted herring”. This time, anyway…

Crime gang were planning high-risk raid

We rejoined the crime gang, led by undercover cop DS John Corbett (Stephen Graham), preparing their audacious raid on Eastfield Depot, a high-security compound where three regional police forces store seized drugs, cash, jewels and precious metals.

Corbett planned to use untraceable assault rifles from last week’s weapon cache hijack but "go in quietly". For that, they needed to pay off security guards (relatively straightforward) and use bent coppers (trickier) to minimise potential police response. Corbett ordered second-in-command Lisa McQueen (Rochenda Sandall) to make the necessary contacts.

They soon opened up the laptop link to their high-ranking police insider – quite possibly the nefarious "H". "It’s definately high risk," he typed (might that typo turn out to be a clue?) but Corbett reassured him the potential rewards were worthwhile. "It’s on," said the mystery man before logging off.

McQueen insisted she didn’t know his identity, explaining: "For my own good, I want to keep it that way." Corbett promptly insisted that her bent copper must be present on the night of the raid, taking the same risks to ensure he didn’t double-cross them. Cut to Ted closing his laptop and pacing anxiously around his hotel room. Writer Jed Mercurio was dropping more heavy hints that Hastings was “H”.

Ted’s money troubles continued

Back in series two, Hastings lost a fortune in an Irish redevelopment project, the Kettle Bell Complex. Now he met up with not-wholly-trustworthy retired cop Mark Moffatt (Patrick Fitzsymons), who now worked for an investment firm and said Ted might be able to recoup his losses.

Over whiskies in a pub, Moffatt summarised Ted’s parlous financial state. He’d sold the family home so was living in a hotel, while his estranged wife was in “a poky flat” (remember that detail for later). All Hastings had to do to get his money back was pay a £100K deposit, which Moffatt’s company was prepared to loan him.

"We’re both seasoned coppers," said Moffatt. "Haven’t we earned a payday?" Oh, Ted. Please don’t make another daft decision.

Corbett fed Arnott crucial intel

In a stereotypical shady underpass, Corbett met DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) for an exchange of info. The undercover cop told Arnott that McQueen was "reaching out to bent coppers" and gave him the number of her unregistered pay-as-you-go phone, so AC-12 could put her under surveillance.

Corbett also told Arnott about his audio link to the high-level contact, who replied only in text. When Arnott suggested Corbett come in to work with AC-12, Corbett reacted furiously, insisting they'd "made a deal for keeps" and "we’ll go after the bent b-----d, no matter how high, whatever it takes". Arnott arranged for McQueen’s burner phone to be tracked and looked into her background. We got a brief glimpse of a social services document, hinting at a troubled upbringing.

He tailed McQueen to the gang’s HQ behind the Kingsway Printing Services shop and a block of flats on a council estate, where she was accompanied by a familiar face: Miroslav Menkovic (Tomi May), a longtime enforcer for the gang dating back to Tommy Hunter’s days, who’d tortured Arnott way back in series one – an agonising scene that featured his fingers in a vice and a pairs of boltcutters. So what were the dodgy duo doing?

AC-12 busted brothel and print shop

Investigations showed the six flats inside the block had been bought with cash, meaning they were likely being used for drugs or prostitution. It appeared the latter when surveillance cameras snapped various male visitors, many of whom were on the sex offenders register. Shudder.

