Line Of Duty Series 5 Episode 2: The 10 Burning Questions We Now Have

With a new case in full swing, AC-12 continued their investigation into suspected corrupt undercover officer John Corbett as Line Of Duty continued on Sunday night.

After Maneet’s fate was confirmed (sob), there were then plenty of unexpected turns, as revelations about Corbett’s own investigation into the corrupt officers at the top of the organised crime group and PC Cafferty’s involvement in the convoy ambush came to light.

Here’s the questions we’ve been left asking this week...

Did ACC Hilton actually kill himself?

Until now, it was believed the corrupt ACC Hilton took his own life at the end of series four, after his links to the organised crime group were uncovered. But now, it is looking more likely that they killed him, after they used the same spot where his body was found to murder Maneet. Will this detail prove to be relevant somehow?

Why didn’t the organised crime group (OCG) get rid of Maneet’s body?

It was McQueen’s first question after finding out she’d been killed, and Corbett gave her no answer.

What is the Kettle Bell complex all about?

We finally discovered how Hastings lost all his money, when former DCI Mark Moffatt paid him a visit to his hotel to say that the original investors of the Kettle Bell complex were being compensated. But is there more to this dodgy property development that Hastings invested in, and was it all above board?

Will Arnott get back with DS Railston?

Their romance came to an abrupt end in series three when Lindsay Denton alleged to have slept with Arnott when he was undercover. But it looks like there is hope for the former couple after they shared a kiss - and we must admit, we’d love to see them reunited.

Is Powell corrupt too?

After Corbett ambushed Arnott and claimed he was not a corrupt officer, but had simply gone rogue to help expose ‘H’ and their associates, he also claimed Superintendent Powell had been trying to distract him from doing so, pushing him in the direction of low-level targets. Is Powell really covering for the OCG bosses?

Story continues