Line of Duty series 5 trailer shows Stephen Graham making debut as Balaclava Man

The BBC has released the first trailer for its forthcoming series of Line of Duty.

The crime procedural is set to return this spring, with original stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar all reprising their roles.

They’ll be joined by Stephen Graham who’ll play the nefarious Balaclava Man - the mysterious character at the centre of the fourth series, which also starred Thandie Newton and Jason Watkins.

The series, from Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio, follows AC-12, a fictional police squad assigned with uncovering corruption within the police force. Past stars have include Lennie James, Keeley Hawes and Craig Parkinson.

A brief sneak peek for the fifth outing was released after the finale of Bodyguard last year, but this is the first full trailer. It hints that we’ll discover the identity of “H”, the corrupt cop at the top teased in the closing episode of series four.

Fingers crossed it’s not Dunbar’s character, Superintendent Ted Hastings, as was suggested in the final episode.

Line of Duty returns to BBC1 this spring.