'Line of Duty' viewers spy 'definate' spelling blunder

Ben Arnold
Contributor
Stephen Graham in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Line of Duty showmakers have ‘definately’ decided to disregard their spell-checker.

Eagle-eyed viewers last night spotted a calamitous typo in the secret online communications between Stephen Graham’s John Corbett and the show’s shadowy crime lord, known as H.

Corbett, who is in deep cover, received the message: “Eastfield depot is definately high risk.”

It was seized upon immediately by viewers, who were briefly brought out of the drama by their appetite for proper spelling and grammar.





Others thought that it could be a clue, however…



The show continues on BBC One on Sunday, 9pm.