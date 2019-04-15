'Line of Duty' viewers spy 'definate' spelling blunder

Line of Duty showmakers have ‘definately’ decided to disregard their spell-checker.

Eagle-eyed viewers last night spotted a calamitous typo in the secret online communications between Stephen Graham’s John Corbett and the show’s shadowy crime lord, known as H.

Read more: 11 million tune in to Line of Duty

Corbett, who is in deep cover, received the message: “Eastfield depot is definately high risk.”

It was seized upon immediately by viewers, who were briefly brought out of the drama by their appetite for proper spelling and grammar.

Bit nervous…do I let ‘unknown’ know that they have misspelt ‘definitely’? 😬 #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/bwjkFE5wzw — Euan Kellie (@euankellie) April 14, 2019





I think the most monstrous thing H has done, is not being able to spell ‘definitely’ #LineOfDuty #Spelling pic.twitter.com/cFlxzZ0oGL — Jay Gujral (@JayGujral) April 14, 2019





Whoever 'H' is, he deserves to get caught for his criminal spelling of definitely 👮🏻‍♀️ #LOD5 #LineOfDuty @BBCOne — Sherry C (@SherryScribbles) April 14, 2019





Ted would definitely know how to spell definitely. To the letter. #LineOfDuty — Katy O'Brien (@katyobrien15) April 14, 2019





Others thought that it could be a clue, however…

I feel the spelling of “definately” is going to be a crucial piece of evidence. #LineOfDuty — Suzanne Wheatley🇪🇺 (@suzyredred) April 14, 2019





Ok so anyone want to go back re watch all seasons to see when definitely was spelt wrong on a whiteboard or a dying declaration or a text #LineOfDuty — Thurston (@Thurston_FW) April 14, 2019





The show continues on BBC One on Sunday, 9pm.



