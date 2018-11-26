'Lion King' trailer breaks record for Disney

The first teaser trailer for Disney’s remake of The Lion King emerged last week to not a few waves of emotion for fans.

And it appears that executives at the Mouse House might have got pretty emotional too – the trailer busted through a trailer record for the studio.

It amassed a staggering 224.6 million views in its first 24 hours online, the highest traffic ever for a ‘Disney’ movie.

There is a minor flaw in the stats, in that Avengers: Infinity War managed 238 million in 24 hours, but that being a Marvel project that strictly a Disney project, let’s not rain on the parade too much.

(Credit: Disney) More

The movie, which has also ushered in some debate as to whether it can be called a ‘live action’ remake, what with it being predominantly CGI, is among the studio’s most hotly anticipated projects in recent years.

Starring Donald Glover as the voice of Simba, and James Earl Jones as his father Mufasa, it also stars Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu and Beyonce as Nala.

It’s due for release on July 19, 2019.

Read more

Director Nicolas Roeg dies at 90

The Santa Clause was almost MUCH darker

Hugh Jackman says Wolverine will probably return



