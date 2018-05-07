Lionsgate Circling Sequel To ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ With Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson In Talks

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is circling U.S. rights to The Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The distributor is likely to move on the pic we’re hearing but is waiting for confirmation on key cast. Lionsgate declined comment.

As one trade announced off the back of marketing materials in Cannes, the sequel is due to reunite the leading players from the first movie. Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are in early talks for the sequel, which the team is hoping could shoot as early as later this year.

Director Patrick Hughes is also expected to return on the pic which action specialist Millennium, who sold the original movie, will be gathering finance for this week on the Riviera. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Script comes from Tom O’Connor.

The 2017 action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard grossed close to $80M domestic for Lionsgate and more than $180M worldwide. In the movie, Reynolds plays one of the world’s top bodyguards who gets a new client, a hit-man (Jackson) who must testify at the International Criminal Court. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time. Salma Hayek starred as the wife of Jackson’s character. Given the movie’s title, her participation in the sequel is also possible. All three actors have previously predicted a sequel.

Reynolds will next be seen in Deadpool 2, Jackson is on screen in Avengers: Infinity War and Hayek has Kim Nguyen’s The Hummingbird Project. Millennium’s action-packed Cannes slate also includes Rambo V and The Bayou, which we revealed today.

Related stories

Lionsgate India, Azure, Globalgate To Remake 'Instructions Not Included' & More Under New Partnership

Comedy Series Starring Salma Hayek From Paul Feig & Imagine Eyed By Amazon

Miramax, Lionsgate, MGM Drop Out Of Weinstein Company Bankruptcy Auction