A-list cast confirmed for Maleficent 2 as filming kicks off

Cameras are rolling on Disney’s Maleficent 2, and an A-list cast is now on board.

Angelina Jolie will be reprising her role as the misunderstood fairy, opposite Elle Fanning’s Princess Aurora.

Joining them are Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a so-far unnamed character, but possibly the love interest for Maleficent.

Elsewhere, Deadpool star Ed Skrein is reportedly playing the film’s villain, alongside veteran British actor Robert Lindsay.

Meanwhile, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, and Juno Temple will be back as the pixies Knotgrass, Flittle, and Thistlwit.

Fanning dropped a snapped a couple of pictures from the production yesterday, posting them to Instagram.









According to the movie’s official synopsis, the action goes like this: “A fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora, Maleficent II continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

The first movie, released in 2014, scored an impressive $758 million for Disney.

Helmed by Joachim Rønning, a release date is yet to be announced.

