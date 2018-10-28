'The Little Drummer Girl' episode 1 recap: BBC spy thriller is your new must-see TV

Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgard get cosy in Athens in The Little Drummer Girl (Picture: BBC)

In its bid to dominate the TV schedules this autumn, the BBC has sent in the SAS… Strictly and Spies.

Audiences adore watching people they previously hadn’t heard of sweating their way through the Paso Doble, but they also love something else equally exciting: espionage.

We just cannot get enough of bloody spies.

Hot on the heels of mega-hit Bodyguard, and with Informer still showing on Tuesday nights, BBC is spoiling us with another thick slick slice of spy drama. And it’s gone back to the master, John Le Carré, to keep us entertained.

The Little Drummer Girl is adapted from Le Carré’s 1983 novel of the same name, and arrives two years after BBC’s reworking of The Night Manager struck ratings gold.

Unlike The Night Manager, however, The Little Drummer Girl is sticking with its novel’s period setting, meaning we are in the late 1970s and the Palestinians and the Israelis are at each other’s throats.

While it perhaps doesn’t have the star power of The Night Manager, The Little Drummer Girl has some amazing acting talent and a director, Park Chan-wook, who wowed audiences with Oldboy.

But was the first episode any good? Here’s our recap and review.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Little Drummer Girl.

1. Tick… tick… boom

The first episode begins with a bang (Picture: BBC) More

We start with a suitcase. And a ticking clock. Or rather, a ticking watch.

It’s 1979 in West Germany and everything on the screen is some kind of gorgeous shade of tan. But there’s no time to drool over aesthetics – The Little Drummer Girl gets cruel very, very quickly. Within seconds, the suitcase has exploded in the home of a Jewish diplomat and a little boy is dead.

It’s a horrifying opening, one that shows the deceptive and deadly world our characters will be fighting against before we’ve even met them.

2. “Who says I’m playing a leading lady?”

Is Charlie (Florence Pugh) all that she seems? (Picture: BBC) More

Following the beautiful opening credits, which are either advertising a TV show or a really expensive retro hotel, we meet Charmian Ross (Florence Pugh), an actress who may or may not be auditioning for a role. That’s the thing about this episode – we’re never quite certain of our footing.

Charlie, as she’s known, tells a story about a recent encounter in a snooker hall, only for her flashbacks to undercut everything she says. The script’s intention is very clear here: this is a world where no one is to be trusted, not even our seemingly plucky heroine.

Charlie is an idealist, but while she is adept at keeping her own secrets, she has no truck with those hiding their own. She is, in other words, a difficult read, which makes her an instantly fascinating character – credit must go to this episode’s writer, Michael Lesslie.

“Pleasure’s the antidote to death, right?” she says, and it’s a fair bet that over the coming episodes she will discover if that’s true.

3. “I am an artist.”

Michael Shannon as Israeli spymaster Marty Kurtz (Picture: BBC) More

