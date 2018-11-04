'The Little Drummer Girl' episode 2 recap: Far too much set-up may frustrate viewers

If the bracelet fits… Charlie (Florence Pugh) and Becker (Alexander Skarsgard) get personal in The Little Drummer Girl (Picture: BBC)

Tricky things, second episodes.

If you’re lucky, you’ve hooked your audience with the first intriguing instalment of your TV series, but once you’ve got them, you’re left with another problem to solve… what the heck do you do now?!

That difficult second episode syndrome has struck down many a drama, so how will The Little Drummer Girl, the BBC thriller adapted from the novel by John Le Carré, fare?

Let’s find out.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Little Drummer Girl.

1. “We will do it right this time”

If you were busy making a cup of tea when Episode 2 started… tough. It refuses to treat its audience like idiots and opens with an Inceptionesque approach to past events – we get flashbacks within flashbacks within flashbacks.

We learn a little about how and why Mossad spymaster Marty Kurtz (Michael Shannon) roped the mysterious Gadi Becker (Alexander Skarsgard) back in for another crack at infiltrating a Palestinian terrorist cell. An innocent girl died last time, Becker reminds Marty, which doesn’t bode well for amateur actress and new radical Charmian Ross (Florence Pugh), who is next in line on the Israelis’ recruitment drive.

2. “I need to go for a number two.”

Mossad wants Charlie to be their new recruit (Picture: BBC) More

Spy work isn’t all bright yellow dresses and swanning around in front of the Acropolis in Athens at night, you know. Sometimes you also have to take a dump in front of people you have just met.

But it will take a lot more than that to faze our Charmian, or Charlie as she’s known to Israeli intelligence. Because it turns out she’s not just an innocent actress after all.

Marty has handpicked Charlie for a mission because he has some dirt on her – she once took part in a dodgy pro-Palestine retreat in Dorset attended by the very terrorist that Mossad has in its custody in Munich.

3. “We are mounting a production.”

Palestinian terrorist Salim (Amir Khoury) on a recruitment drive of his own (Picture: BBC) More

That would be Salim (Amir Khoury), the younger brother of Khalil, who Marty believes is the elusive Palestinian bomb-maker.

After picking Salim up in the first episode, the Israelis have rather cleverly made him think he’s being held in some kind of jail, when in fact he’s in a soundproofed room in a Munich flat having a fake prison soundtrack pumped in through the speakers.

This level of foolery perfectly encapsulates The Little Drummer Girl – it feels like almost every character is having the wool pulled over their eyes, along with the audience, even if they – and we – may not be fully aware of it yet. Even the seemingly all-knowing Marty isn’t ahead of the game, despite his extensive collective of “eyes” – he carries around multiple pairs of glasses in a briefcase to help him get into character.

4. “I take whatever role is on offer.”

