'The Little Drummer Girl' episode 3 recap: All style, little substance and no surprises

The Little Drummer Girl is a strange beast.

The first episode was a compelling exercise in world-building and made for nerve-shredding television, backed up by gorgeous visuals and a cast of intriguing characters.

And then the rather lumbering second episode, although just as gorgeous (this show will never not be wondrous to look at in terms of production design), spent a little too much time with more world-building.

It was like travelling back in time to watch your bigger brother spend all of Christmas Day making a huge castle out of Lego… using only the colour brown.

When it comes to spy thrillers, John Le Carré is the master builder, but the BBC adaptation of his novel The Little Drummer Girl is perplexing viewers in a way its version of The Night Manager never did.

There’s nothing wrong with keeping viewers in the dark – no one wants to know exactly what’s happening, do they? – but The Little Drummer Girl is yet to promise a worthwhile pay-off.

You can argue that this will come in later episodes, but there has to be something gripping in the journey to the finale that keeps viewers hooked. And so far, The Little Drummer Girl hasn’t cracked it, despite having Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) in the director’s chair.

So after an eye-opening first episode and an eye-closing second, how would it fare as it reached the halfway mark of the series? Let’s find out…

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Little Drummer Girl.

1. Good time Charlie

Smoke and mirrors… Is Charlie all that she seems? (Picture: BBC) More

I can’t remember the last time a television show turned me against a character so quickly. In the opening episode of The Little Drummer Girl, triple threat Charlie (actor/guitarist/leftie) was a strong, feisty and intelligent person who seemed utterly determined to plough her own furrow in life.

Two episodes later and she has become a malleable plaything, a dressing-up doll ready to slip into whatever lavishing new gown that comes within Israeli intelligence’s clothing budget.

The only thing that happened quickly in the laborious second episode was convincing Charlie (Florence Pugh) to throw her lot in with Mossad against Palestinian terrorists, which seemed a bit of a stretch for someone who was portraying Joan of Arc in an English pub a few days earlier.

And bar a brief scene in this episode in which she gets a bit freaked out in a public toilet, she displays no fear of her highly dangerous predicament, even singing along to the radio while driving… a car filled with Semtex.

I’m hoping there will be more to Charlie than meets the eye in later episodes, but at this point she remains a frustrating audience cipher.

2. Style over substance

If the spying falls through, Gadi can always go back to catalogue modelling (Picture: BBC) More

Look, I’m as superficial as the next person. There are days when I choose to listen to Duran Duran rather than Spandau Ballet, and once I even hailed an Uber Exec instead of a plain old UberX. I love a bit of style over substance. But everything in moderation.

Visually, The Little Drummer Girl is a stunning piece of work, full of bright colours and weird camera angles. And that’s absolutely fine, but if they don’t move the story forwards or tell you something about the characters, what’s the point?

