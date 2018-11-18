'The Little Drummer Girl' episode 4 recap: The BBC drama has finally got its mojo back

The best things come to those who wait.

And so it has proved with The Little Drummer Girl, a television drama I’d written off as languid and meandering the past two episodes, only for it to rope me in again.

Time for me to happily eat a thick slice of humble pie.

The fourth episode of BBC’s adaptation of John Le Carré’s spy thriller was terrific television, packed with tension, constant character beats and even a splash of humour.

Let’s discuss what made Episode 4 of The Little Drummer Girl so riveting.

1. “I’m a woman – I’m used to men pissing me about.”

Charlie is thrown into jeopardy in Episode 4

Come back, Charlie (Florence Pugh) – all is forgiven. Last week, I had a right moan about our protagonist, who seemed to think international terrorism was something of a lark, as long as her shoes matched her dress.

But in Episode 4, the magnitude of her dangerous game of dress-up finally hits home, and we feel for her plight as she is thrust into some serious peril.

Little does she know it yet, but she is about to become one of those shooting ducks she feeds crisps along a Somerset lake at the beginning of this episode.

2. “I’m a spy, not a thief.”

Gadi takes in the English countryside

There’s a taste of things to come when Mossad agent Gadi Becker (Alexander Skarsgard), gives Charlie some target practice at beer bottles in a secluded forest.

When a strange guy asks you to “kiss his gun” in deserted woodland, it’s usually the cue to run a mile, but Charlie is beginning to fall hard for sugar daddy Gadi, even though he spends most of his time pretending to be murdered Palestinian terrorist Salim (Amir Khoury).

This is because he wants Charlie to believe the lie that she was Salim’s girlfriend, but it’s becoming clear that Gadi likes playing the role of her lover. He’s beginning to fall hard too.

This gun-kissing scene could have come off as cheesy, but ends up being deliciously weird, helped by the wooded setting – until now, most of The Little Drummer Girl has been claustrophobic, confined to soundproofed rooms. Out here in the wild, the characters are allowed to breathe a little, and the audience with them.

3. “Welcome to the revolution, Charlie.”

Marty Kurtz (Michael Shannon) stays out of the spotlight

Only Le Carré could mine unbearable tension from a caravan park. This is the unlikely location for Charlie’s first meeting with the Israelis’ enemies.

The Palestinian terrorists are represented by the firm of Helga (Katharina Schüttler) and Anton (Jeff Wilbusch) – one’s a psycho gun-toting revolutionary, the other is, well, an actual lawyer. They don’t so much give a petrified Charlie the “good cop/bad cop” routine as the “mentally unhinged cop/slightly less mentally unhinged cop” version.

After they inform Charlie that Salim is dead, they don’t seem quite convinced by her reaction, even though it is partly genuine, given that Gadi withheld that fact before throwing her to the lions.

