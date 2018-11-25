'The Little Drummer Girl' episode 5 recap: Death, destruction and a shock denouement

What a difference an episode makes.

BBC’s big budget adaptation of spy master John Le Carré’s 1983 novel, The Little Drummer Girl, had been languishing after its third instalment, reflected by the fact it lost almost half its audience – dropping from more than 5 million viewers for the series opener to fewer than 3 million by its halfway point.

You could understand the reason for bailing. While the first episode took a period setting and made it fresh and exciting, the two that followed got bogged down in needless set-up.

But in Episode 4, the set-up gave way to a fluid storyline and intriguing character development. The Little Drummer Girl finally found its rhythm. And in this week’s fifth and penultimate episode, that beat has been maintained beautifully, and we’re all set for a nail-biting finale. Well, the couple of million of us still watching are.

Let’s take a look at what happened in Episode 5.

1 . “You are here to become a weapon.”

Charlie goes through training at a Palestinian camp in Lebanon (Picture: BBC) More

At the end of last week’s episode, Charlie (Florence Pugh) had landed in Lebanon and met Fatmeh (Lubna Azabal), the sinister sister at the heart of Palestine’s terror war. Now it’s time for her to earn her stripes.

She’s thrust into a training camp and grappling with machine guns and RPG before you can say, “Didn’t I use to swan around the Acropolis in a flowing yellow evening gown?”

She – and we – are right in the thick of things now, and that sunbathing scene on the beach of a Greek island four episodes ago feels like it was from a different TV series.

Charlie seems to be fitting right in, biting people’s legs and hitting all her targets. There’s a lovely transition scene where the camera floats through lunchtime then moves into bomb-making 101 – this is the most dangerous finishing school in the world.

It gets even more dangerous for Charlie when a clearly unhinged American recruit (Mark Stanley) threatens to blow her cover, only for her to turn the tables, leading to his bloody death.

Charlie is the undisputed queen of shouting out the right thing to save her life when someone is pointing a gun to her head.

2. “It’s our ball, their court.”

Charles Dance makes his entrance as British intelligence officer Picton (Picture: BBC) More

Meanwhile, back in drizzly Britain, Mossad’s finest, led by Marty Kurtz (Michael Shannon), are chasing down a Palestinian terror cell, only to discover there’s another one on the go. The hunt for the show’s Big Bad, Khalil, who we haven’t met yet, just got a little more complicated.

His London cell, made up of Helga (Katharina Schüttler), Rossino (Alessandro Piavani) and Anton (Jeff Wilbusch), are using cryptic postcards to send out instructions about imminent attacks, so the Israelis seek out some assistance.

There’s a brilliantly gruff turn from Charles Dance as British intelligence boss Picton, who shares a love of thick moustaches with his counterpart Marty. The Brits may appear a bit ramshackle, but they know all about Charlie, and they know what might become of her.

