'The Little Drummer Girl' episode 6 recap: A satisfying but far from mind-blowing finale

Alexander Skarsgard tries to understand the script for The Little Drummer Girl (Picture: BBC)

Anyone who stuck with The Little Drummer Girl until its final episode must have known it was never going to have a blockbuster ending.

The BBC’s big-budget adaptation of John Le Carré’s 1983 novel lost millions of viewers during its run precisely because it liked to take its sweet time.

This was no wham-bam spy thriller, more of an understated spy study – as understated as you can be with a lush late-70s orange sheen.

And while the pace was sometimes a source of frustration (very few will revisit Episodes 2 and 3 for fun), the series had pulled its socks up as it tumbled towards its finale.

The big question was would actress turned agent Charlie (Florence Pugh) keep playing Israeli infiltrator, or would she find a new role as a Palestinian terrorist?

Let’s find out by taking a look at what happened in the final episode.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Little Drummer Girl.

1. “Not just a gun trainer then.”

Charlie (Florence Pugh) is still in danger (Picture: BBC) More

When we left Charlie at the end of the really rather bloody good Episode 5, she was in a wooded clearing (what is it with spies and forests in this show?!), faced with Palestinian terrorist mastermind Khalil (Charif Ghattas). He makes her strip down to her smalls, but it’s all a ruse – he really wants to fiddle with her radio (no, that’s not a euphemism).

It turns out Khalil was hiding in plain sight in the previous episode, teaching Charlie how to fire a gun in a Lebanese training camp. He returns the beautiful blue and gold bracelet given to her by her hands-on Israeli handler Gadi Becker (Alexander Skarsgard), and the pair get cosy in a cabin in the woods. Making a bomb.

Khalil has a few choice words of wisdom for Charlie before she sets off on her mission to kill an Israeli academic giving a lecture at a London college.

“A woman cannot be trusted just because you go to bed with her,” he says, in no way whatsoever foreshadowing events to come. No way. Not. At. All.

2. “When the dust settles, I don’t want a whiff of you.”

Picton (Charles Dance) and Marty (Michael Shannon) make an intriguing double act (Picture: BBC) More

Little does Khalil know, however, that the Israelis – and the British – are lying in wait (for a supposed terrorist mastermind, he’s not very mastermindy, is he?).

This gives the audience the chance to indulge in some biting back-and-forth barbs between Mossad’s Marty Kurtz (Michael Shannon) and British intelligence’s Picton (Charles Dance), who put those two old felt codgers from The Muppets to shame with their curmudgeonly critiques.

“The British always have the solution to other countries’ problems,” mutters Marty, only for Picton to lance back: “Perhaps you should try listening for once.”

It’s crackling stuff, so why was Dance’s character held back for just the final two episodes? Had The Little Drummer Girl concentrated more on the politics and less on the dress-up, it might have retained more of its audience.

