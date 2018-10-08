'The Little Drummer Girl' first look trailer: Is this the new 'Night Manager'?

The Little Drummer Girl is coming to the BBC soon. (The Ink Factory/BBC One/AMC)

The BBC has today released the first look trailer for The Little Drummer Girl, its forthcoming big budget drama based on the John Le Carre spy novel of the same name.

It’s from the same people who made hit espionage thriller The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman, so we’re expecting big things.

Starring Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) as Becker, twice Academy Award-nominated Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water) as Kurtz and BAFTA-nominated Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) as Charlie, this new 6-part miniseries has been directed by visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Old Boy, The Handmaiden, Stoker).

Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the full synopsis and the new key art: Set in the late 1970s, yet sharply contemporary, the pulsating thriller follows Charlie (Pugh), a young, fiery but unfulfilled British actressand idealist whose resolve is tested after she meets the mysterious Becker (Skarsgård), while on holiday in Greece. It quickly becomes apparent that his intentions are not what they seem, and their encounter entangles her in a complex plot devised by the spy mastermind Kurtz (Shannon).

Charlie takes on the role of a lifetime as a double agent in the ‘theatre of the real’. But despite her natural mastery of the task at hand, she finds herself inexorably drawn into a dangerous world of duplicity and compromised humanity. Blurring the fine lines between love and hate, truth and fiction, and right and wrong, The Little Drummer Girl weaves a suspenseful and explosive story of espionage and high-stakes international intrigue.

The Little Drummer Girl is coming soon to the BBC. It’s airing on AMC in November.

