'The Little Stranger': Domhnall Gleeson is spellbound by a mysterious house in this exclusive new clip

After his brush with Oscar glory with the Academy Award-nominated Room, Irish filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson is going gothic for his next picture, the spooky haunted house tale The Little Stranger.

Domhnall Gleeson stars as Doctor Faraday, a medical practitioner who becomes deeply involved with the aristocratic Ayres family after he makes a house call to treat their shellshocked maid.

Something is amiss at Hundreds Hall, the dilapidated country pile that has been the Ayres’ home for over 200 years, and as our new clip shows, Faraday has memories of his own tied up with the ominous house.

Caroline Ayres (a superb Ruth Wilson) has returned to the family estate to care for her war-wounded brother Roderick (Will Poulter), while their mother Angela (Charlotte Rampling) is haunted by something in her past.

Watch our exclusive new clip, which shows the young Faraday (Oliver Zetterström) exploring Hundreds Hall for the very first time, above.

Synopsis: The Little Stranger tells the story of Dr Faraday, the son of a housemaid, who has built a life of quiet respectability as a country doctor. During the long hot summer of 1948, he is called to a patient at Hundreds Hall, where his mother once worked.





The Hall has been home to the Ayres family for more than two centuries. But it is now in decline and its inhabitants – mother, son and daughter – are haunted by something more ominous than a dying way of life. When he takes on his new patient, Faraday has no idea how closely, and how disturbingly, the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own.

The Little Stranger is in UK cinemas from 21 September.

